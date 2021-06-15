Workforce Logiq webinar on neurodiversity: Expanding the conversation on hiring and retaining people with autism

Adobe Stock

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs commonly focus on people’s gender, race and ethnicity, but there are other necessary considerations to broaden programs to meet the needs of neurodiverse workers, especially as they make up a growing segment of the workforce.

The term neurodiverse may sound broad, but it essentially describes some sort of variation in brain functioning, according to Phil Wilson, head of assessment and diversity, chief assessor/psychologist and occupational psychology services at UK Civil Service HR.

People considered neurodiverse may have autism, dyslexia, ADHD or other conditions. Instead of looking at these conditions as a deficit, he suggests the conditions be viewed as different ways of thinking and behaving with their own unique benefits.

Autism, specifically, has become more prevalent, increasing about 178% since 2000, with one in 54 children diagnosed with varying degrees along the spectrum of autism conditions. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that in 2016, one in 34 boys and one in 144 girls were diagnosed with autism, impacting families across all socioeconomic and ethnic groups.

According to Autism Speaks, a US-based advocacy organization, there will be as many as 1.1 million autistic teens transitioning to adulthood over the next decade.

As the number of potentially neurodiverse employees rises, companies will need to establish programs that provide opportunities for success for these talented, skilled individuals. Today, people with autism are the most underemployed group of people classified with disabilities. Almost 50% of 25-year-olds with autism have never held a paying job, and in the US and UK combined, the employment rate for autistic adults is just 22%.

To help companies and workers gain a better understanding of neurodiversity, specifically autism, Workforce Logiq hosted a webinar with participants from the US and UK, all of whom have personal experience with autism, whether with children, family members or colleagues.

Amy Walker, a webinar participant and diversity and inclusion coordinator for the UK marketing and advertising firm GroupM, shared her personal experiences as a person who is on the autism spectrum. “It’s so vital that we have this conversation now to raise awareness. We can all become more educated and discuss how workplaces can be more inclusive and accessible,” she said.

The experts who participated in the autism webinar, “Building a Neurodiverse Workforce: Autism Awareness and Best Practices Roundtable,” were:

Jacqueline M. Welch, EVP and CHRO, New York Times (moderator)

EVP and CHRO, New York Times (moderator) Sarah Crump, SHRM-SCP , diversity and inclusion manager at Freddie Mac

, diversity and inclusion manager at Freddie Mac Felicity Carter, program manager at Ambitious About Autism, UK

program manager at Ambitious About Autism, UK Phil Wilson , head of assessment and diversity, chief assessor/psychologist and occupational psychology services at UK Civil Service HR

, head of assessment and diversity, chief assessor/psychologist and occupational psychology services at UK Civil Service HR Amy Walker, diversity and inclusion coordinator at GroupM

Misconceptions and stereotypes

When it comes to work, there is a widely accepted misconception that people on the autism spectrum primarily excel at IT or computer-based jobs because of their ability to concentrate, high technical skills and focus on detailed factual knowledge. Another misconception is that neurodiverse people struggle with communication, and while that is true for some, it is not always the case.

There is no single personality or skills profile for people with autism, making it important that people on the spectrum and their advocates fight against those conventional ideas.

“We all have very different personality traits, and we can be gregarious,” Walker said.

With wider opportunities, neurodiverse people are finding success in creative fields, science communications, HR and other areas where they can combine their educational experience, professional skills and personal interests.

According to Walker, people on the autism spectrum and other neurodiverse individuals are a hidden minority because they are not comfortable self-identifying in their workplaces. Women are often especially adept at masking their autistic behaviors and symptoms. However, according to Autism Speaks, jobs that foster independence can reduce autism symptoms and improve interpersonal and daily living skills.

To institute change, Walker’s advice is simple — talk about it.

When autistic and neurotypical people have conversations around the lived experiences of having autism in the world of work, she says more people will start to connect with those stories. People with autism can become self-advocates, and others can become advocates in the workplace. Creating inclusive cultures requires a commitment to change that raises awareness and makes accommodations to create a level playing field for all employees.

Neurodiversity brings changes that benefit all

Many companies are finding that the changes intended to benefit autistic individuals are actually making work better for all of their employees.

Educating neurotypical workers at the outset helps them see that neurodiverse workers are not receiving special treatment, but are being given the opportunity to work at the same level as their peers. One size never fits all, so sharing accommodations and information can benefit any worker who might be struggling. Giving everyone the tools they need to succeed can improve morale, boost job retention and increase productivity.

In many cases, accommodations are as simple as direct clarifications of unspoken office rules or components of office culture. Neurodiverse folks often don’t pick up on the cues that help neurotypical people learn the culture and expectations, such as appropriate office dress and proper email protocol.

At Walker’s company, she asked for clearer communication around a number of policies and procedures and soon found many of her neurotypical co-workers wanted the same detailed explanations. The change was so successful that it was incorporated into their onboarding practices to immediately help new employees.

During the pandemic, the mortgage lender Freddie Mac, a US corporate leader in neurodiversity inclusion, found that situating neurodiverse workers in home offices created new challenges, many of which were also felt among neurotypical workers. Feedback from all employees resulted in a home-office checklist to create dedicated, workable spaces that improved productivity and reduced anxiety.

How to start (or improve) a program

As with any program that brings about company-wide change, starting small is often the best approach. Carter, who runs programs that support autistic adults seeking employment, stresses the importance of company leaders talking with employees and colleagues to learn about personal experiences. Those people can become your experts, she said, because they may have not reported their autism or have autistic family members, and their unique experiences are invaluable.

Internship programs provide workers with meaningful experiences that can help them learn employable skills, which can also help employers learn how to accommodate their neurodiverse employees. Freddie Mac started with an internship program that became the building blocks for what is now a formal full-time hiring program.

Communication across the enterprise is essential, and managers should be included at every level. Since they will likely be dealing directly with employees on the autism spectrum, training and supporting them can lead to more success. When managers have a greater understanding of what autism in the workplace is, they can make accommodations that can benefit all workers. Starting employee resource groups for neurodiverse and neurotypical people gives the entire staff opportunities to learn about and from each other.

Incorporating expert voices whenever possible is another way to bolster a new program. Program leaders should seek out reputable resources, trusted organizations and people with autism; they may want to join worker roundtables or support organizations. The global employer roundtable Autism at Work provides support and resources.

Hiring and retention challenges

When employers think differently about skills, formal education and accommodations, they learn how beneficial hiring people with autism can be. And once those individuals have been hired, a plan to make accommodations to retain them must be in place.

This means creating an employee lifecycle strategy that includes individuals on the spectrum. Recruiting alone is not enough. The strategy can be inclusive of an entire company’s workforce or split to support neurodiverse and neurotypical workers, but the goals and outcomes should be similar.

It is important to note that there is an underemployment problem with workers on the spectrum because their different thinking and behavior styles often result in them being placed in lower-level jobs with no opportunity for advancement.

The job description can be an initial — and easy — step to improving the hiring process. Experts suggest that descriptions clearly present the actual skills needed for a specific role. Removing aggressive or gendered language can widen the pool of applicants and bring in qualified neurodiverse (and some neurotypical) people who might have shied away before.

Leadership support and internal training can make the difference for program success. At Freddie Mac, its CIO took this to heart, requiring each of his hiring managers take the corporate autism training. That has given self-identified and non-identified folks safer work environments where they know their employer is intentionally building workforce initiatives to support them.

In the UK, the government has stepped up its support of workers with autism.

Disability Confident is a program that helps employers “recruit and retain great people” while also drawing from wider, more inclusive talent pools. Autism Exchange, a national program through the UK Civil Service and in conjunction with the nonprofit Ambitious About Autism, provides paid internships at some of the world’s largest companies.

Here are some tips, gathered from the panel’s collective experience, on how to effectively interview candidates with autism:

Be aware of unconscious bias based on their diverse behaviors

Have a positive attitude that makes them feel comfortable

Ask about any necessary accommodations in advance; try to provide those at the interview

Also provide questions in advance so they can formulate responses; be ready with leading questions that can help guide them during the conversation

Stay away from hypothetical and abstract questions; focus on questions about their experiences that have concrete answers

Avoid launching into spontaneous topics

Offer extra time during the interview for them to think about their answers

Talk about their strengths with an understanding that those might be different from what is typically expected

To listen to the full autism webinar, go to Workforce Logiq’s on-demand recording of it here.