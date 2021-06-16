Afternoon Coffee: US and EU suspend tariffs in Boeing-Airbus dispute; LSQ and Spend Matters to host early-pay financing webinar; Forced labor and global supply chains

Adobe Stock

The United States and European Union announced that they resolved a 17-year-long dispute over aircraft subsidies of Boeing and Airbus, agreeing to suspend tariffs for five years, according to CNBC.

Last week, the EU pressed the White House to reach a deal that would end tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, in relation to an Airbus and Boeing dispute that emerged in 2004. In addition to the tariff breaks, the EU and US agreed to provide research-and-development funding in a transparent process while not giving specific support — like tax breaks — to their own producers that could harm the other side.

The two regions want to collaborate in addressing nonmarket practices conducted by other countries, like China, which is developing its own aircraft, CNBC reported.

“This meeting has started with a breakthrough on aircraft,” said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, CNBC reported. “This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft — after 17 years of dispute.”

LSQ and Spend Matters to host early-pay financing webinar

While smaller suppliers look to avoid liquidity challenges during the Covid recovery, buying organizations are looking to offer early-pay finance plans that can alleviate cash flow difficulties. But finding the right approach can be difficult, and it’s hard to know where to start.

To help organizations understand available early-pay options, assess their current spend constraints, evaluate programs, set the right senior management expectations and get answers to the initial questions that are essential to get right, Spend Matters will be hosting an online discussion on June 30 with experts from LSQ, a working capital solutions specialist. Amarish Kapadia, LSQ's VP of Sales for Supply Chain Finance, and Vikas Shah, SVP of Supply Chain Finance, will be joined by Spend Matters contributor David Gustin, President of Global Business Intelligence.

“While a mandate to offer all suppliers early-payment options seems like a public good, the purpose of trade credit is to facilitate sales for both the buyer and supplier,” Gustin told Spend Matters. “As part of this decision process, companies need to think in terms of goals they are trying to achieve, alignment within their organization, external alignment, and bank versus non-bank solutions.”

So, in the webinar, these experts will offer advice on where to begin in the evaluation process. Learn more and register here for the June 30 webinar, taking place at 2 p.m. US Eastern time.

Forced labor remains biggest issue in global supply chains

The biggest problem that faces supply chains is the issue of forced labor, child labor, and human trafficking, according to an opinion article in Fast Company from Leonardo Bonanni, the Founder and CEO of Sourcemap.

Bonanni said the reason organizations haven’t been able to eradicate forced labor from supply chains is the sheer size of modern supply chains. “Left unmonitored, these vast and fluid networks of trade are ripe for fraud, waste and abuse, including the widespread use of forced labor,” Bonanni wrote.

However, Bonanni suggested that technology that maps supply chains is a key to fighting forced labor. He advocates for a national standard for supply chain transparency. Finally, Bonanni said in the Fast Company article that consumers have the power to change the lever on forced labor in supply chains by demanding more from the products they buy.

