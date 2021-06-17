Afternoon Coffee: Heat wave strains Texas power grid; Fed gives new insights on interest rates, inflation; GM, Ford invest in electric vehicles

Adobe Stock

As a heat wave hits Texas, the electric power grid manager for most of the state has asked users to dial back their energy consumption to avoid an emergency, ushering in a second conservation effort issued in the state since a deadly February cold snap, according to CBS News.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said power supply is low because of forced generation outages and record demand in June. It asked users to “reduce electric use as much as possible” by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, unplugging unused devices and avoiding using large electric appliances.

ERCOT said Monday that 12,178 megawatts of the grid’s 86,862 megawatts of generating capacity was offline, reaching a slim margin of reserve capacity of about 2,000 megawatts. A thin margin makes the grid “vulnerable to any sudden loss of generation or higher-than-predicted consumption,” John Kemp, energy analyst at Reuters, told CBS News.

"We're currently seeing three to four times the number of forced thermal (steam-powered) generation outages on our system than we would typically expect to see this time of year," Leslie Sopko, an ERCOT spokeswoman, said in an afternoon telephone conference, CBS News reported. "All of these thermal units are offline due to mechanical failure or the need for repairs," she said.

Federal Reserve gives new insight in interest rates and inflation

The Federal Reserve raised its expectations for inflation this year and provided insight on the time frame of when it will raise interest rates at a meeting on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, the central bank gave no insight as to when it will cut back on its bond-buying program, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said officials discussed the issue at the meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to leave the short-term borrowing rate near zero. But officials said rate hikes could come as soon as 2023, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, the Fed raised inflation expectations to 3.4%, a percentage point higher than the March projection.

“This is not what the market expected,” James McCann, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told CNBC. “The Fed is now signaling that rates will need to rise sooner and faster, with their forecast suggesting two hikes in 2023. This change in stance jars a little with the Fed’s recent claims that the recent spike in inflation is temporary.”

General Motors and Ford invest in electric vehicles

General Motors and Ford announced new investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, according to the Associated Press.

General Motors said it will raise spending on the two car types and add two US-based battery factories.

Ford said its entire Lincoln luxury brand lineup would be electric or gas-electric hybrid by 2030. The two companies are taking the gamble that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology in the next few years, the AP said.

“We really think being a first mover shouldn’t be something that’s penalized as we look at EV adoption,” GM CEO Mary Barra said on CNBC. “We’re going forward with a full portfolio, but we think to level the playing field, having everybody have that same opportunity is going to be important.”

