Commodities Roundup: Oil price rise; A renewables record; British trade after Brexit

Adobe Stock

Here’s a quick rundown of news and thoughts from particular commodity markets, including the oil price, a US renewables record and much more.

MetalMiner, a sister site of ours, scours the landscape for what matters. This week:

Britain after Brexit

Will post-Brexit Britain be for free trade or protectionism?

MetalMiner's Stuart Burns weighed in on what the UK's trade strategy might look like going forward.

How do you find the right procurement technology and vendor for your company? Spend Matters’ new 5-step “Procurement Technology Buyer’s Guide” can help — with how-to documents, checklist templates and other tips.

The UK has already inked trade deals with Japan and Australia. However, hangups remain over a potential deal with the US and the imminent expiration of steel safeguards instituted three years ago.

"But after Britain’s chief negotiator, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, announced the imminent signing of a new deal with our friends on the other side of the world, howls of protest erupted in the media and among lobby groups against a feared flood of agricultural imports," Burns wrote.

"The likelihood of such a flood happening is slim and not for our pages here. But over in the heavy metal industries, equally ferocious lobbying has been going on against failure to renew the soon-t0-expire old E.U. protective measures brought in three years ago.

"The safeguards cover 19 different steel categories, encompassing 253 products. Those products go into goods ranging from cars and household appliances, rebar used in construction and tubes with applications from pipes to scaffolding, The Telegraph reports."

China steel prices plunge in late May, recover

On the heels of a warning from the Chinese government aimed at curbing soaring prices and speculation, Chinese steel prices plunged May 26 by approximately 20%.

Since then, however, prices have regained some of those losses.

"Steel demand in China increased in the past few months as the government implemented its economic recovery plan, which includes infrastructure spending," Maria Rosa Gobitz explained. "Increasing steel prices continue to bring up infrastructure costs.

"On May 26, steel prices saw a price drop of approximately 20% for all forms of steel. The sudden price decline in China could have been triggered by the severe punishment the Chinese government threatened to impose on any excessive speculation and fake news that might inflate critical raw material prices, such as steel.

"After Chinese prices corrected, they continued to go up but at a slower rate, closing May at CNY 6,060/mt from CNY 6,100/mt at the end of April. Since, they continued to increase the first week of June but remain below the CNY 6,250/mt level."

New Mexico crude oil, natural gas production hits record high in March

New Mexico's crude oil and natural gas production reached a record high in March, the Energy Information Administration reported.

“New Mexico had record-high production of crude oil and natural gas in March 2021, averaging 1.16 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil and 6.19 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas,” the EIA said. “The March 2021 increases in crude oil and natural gas production were the largest monthly increases on record for New Mexico. The increased production occurred after a month when production fell in response to the extreme winter weather in the US South Central region.”

Copper cools after record high

Meanwhile, after soaring to an all-time high of over $10,700 per metric ton in early May, the copper price has since cooled.

Even so, the copper price remains high. The LME three-month copper price closed Wednesday at $9,538 per metric ton.

"Often referred to as 'Dr. Copper,' the metal gets its moniker because of its ability to diagnose the overall health of the economy," Gobitz explained.

"Copper has a uniquely widespread application in most sectors. As such, copper demand is a reliable indicator for overall market analysis.

"As oil and copper are often affected by similar economic factors, prices fluctuate in a similar fashion. Oppositely, an inflated US dollar tends to increase demand for copper, as it increases accessibility for holders of other currencies."

Stainless steel demand rises

Meanwhile, stainless steel demand is expected to rise.

"According to International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) data, stainless steel melt shop production increased by 24.7% year over year to 14.5 million metric tons through the first quarter of 2021," Gobitz explained.

"Most of the production increase came from Europe and the US, where production jumped by 11.0% and 9.7%, respectively. The only region that saw a production contraction was China. China’s production fell by 0.5% to 8,198,000 metric tons.

"This coincides with a report by Precedence Research, in which it estimates the stainless steel market size to increase to US $168.24 billion by 2027 from U.S. $106.84 billion in 2019."

Cobalt price recedes

After surging in the first quarter, the LME cobalt price has fallen in Q2.

The LME cobalt price rose to nearly $53,000 per metric ton in Q1. Since then, however, the price has fallen by approximately 20%. The price closed earlier this week at $42,500 per metric ton.

Elevated cobalt prices are a roadblock for electric vehicle manufacturers, for whom cobalt is vital for use in vehicle batteries.

Oil price on the rise

The rise of the oil price is not likely to abate in the near future, Burns explained this week.

"By a factor of 6-to-1, bullish long petroleum positions outnumbered bearish short ones on the NYMEX and ICE WTI contracts, according to Reuters," he wrote.

"Net long positions climbed to 919 million barrels, the highest since January 2020, before the pandemic took hold, and prior to that October 2018, before the trade war between the United States and China intensified, the post reports. Demand exceeds supply, which is constrained by OPEC discipline and a subdued US shale market."

Improving sentiment on the heels of vaccine rollouts has boosted demand. Supply, however, is not keeping up, as OPEC and OPEC+ members have showed supply discipline to maintain higher prices. Even a potential renewed nuclear deal with Iran might not slow down the price rise, Burns added.

"Increased supply from shale is almost certain to come at some stage, providing it is not choked off by overly ambitious environmental restrictions," he added. "While it is unlikely to be on the scale or speed of before, much has been learned both operationally and technologically. In short, that means it would be done better and cheaper.

"Energy-intensive users may want to factor elevated oil prices into their annual predictions. That will be true, even as the world transitions to a low-carbon future.

"We are going to be reliant on oil for some years yet. Assuming those long positions have it right, we will face price volatility as a result."

US consumes record amount of renewable energy in 2020

We touched on the oil price in the previous section — but what about renewables?

According to the Energy Information Administration, the US consumed a record amount of renewable energy in 2020.

US renewable energy consumption grew for the fifth year in a row in 2020.

“In 2020, consumption of renewable energy in the United States grew for the fifth year in a row, reaching a record high of 11.6 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), or 12% of total U.S. energy consumption,” the EIA said. “Renewable energy was the only source of US energy consumption that increased in 2020 from 2019; fossil fuel and nuclear consumption declined.”

More MetalMiner is available on LinkedIn.