Afternoon Coffee: Stanley Black and Decker to invest in battery, computer chip suppliers; Tropical depression hits Southeast US; American Airlines has shortages affecting flights

Stanley Black and Decker Inc., a power tool company, announced that it is investing in partnerships with battery and chip manufacturers to ease the pressure on the tool maker’s supply chain, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Connecticut-based company has budgeted $500 million in capital expenditures this year. It plans to dedicate 10% to 25% of that to supply chain partnerships and other initiatives. The company needs batteries for its cordless power tools. It also uses computer chips across its product offerings.

It has begun deepening its relationships with core manufacturers since the spring of 2020. The company seeks electric battery and computer chip makers that would supply components in return for an investment. The company is talking to other businesses in Asia and the US about potential partnerships, the WSJ reported.

“We will co-invest,” Donald Allan Jr., the Chief Financial Officer, told the WSJ. “If it costs $100 million to set up a line, we will put in $50 million.”

Tropical Depression Claudette hits Southeastern United States

A tropical storm warning was issued for large parts of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Depression Claudette dumped heavy rain across the Southeastern US on Sunday and Monday, according to CNN.

The storm has the potential for isolated tornadoes, flash flooding and gusty winds. The tropical depression is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm by early Monday while it sweeps across North Carolina and into the western Atlantic Ocean.

The storm has also led to heavy rain in many other states and parts of the Southeastern US. A tornado was reported in Alabama on Saturday, CNN reported.

American Airlines has shortages affecting flights

American Airlines announced it canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend because of staffing shortages, maintenance and other issues while travel demand surges toward pre-pandemic levels, according to CNBC.

About 6% of the airline’s mainline schedule, 180 flights, were canceled Sunday. American Airlines said it is trimming its overall schedule by about 1% through mid-July to ease some disruptions, CNBC reported.

“The bad weather, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July,” American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said in a statement. “We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.”

