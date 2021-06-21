menu menu
iPayables: Vendor Analysis — Overview of AP automation solution, roadmap, iPayables competitors, strengths/weaknesses

As Spend Matters’ PRO analysis of AP automation solutions continues, we examine iPayables.

Its solution, InvoiceWorks, connects buyers with their suppliers via a portal to automate the invoicing process. iPayable’s focus is on North America, where the AP process remains relatively immature in terms of invoice digitization due to the lack of a regulatory mandate to implement electronic invoicing.

This PRO Vendor Analysis will give readers an overview of iPayables’ AP solution, a look at its platform and services, a brief description of its solution functionalities, a vision of its roadmap, a description of iPayables’ competitors and market graphic, and some key analyst takeaways.

