Adobe Stock

As Spend Matters’ PRO analysis of AP automation solutions continues, we examine iPayables.

Its solution, InvoiceWorks, connects buyers with their suppliers via a portal to automate the invoicing process. iPayable’s focus is on North America, where the AP process remains relatively immature in terms of invoice digitization due to the lack of a regulatory mandate to implement electronic invoicing.

This PRO Vendor Analysis will give readers an overview of iPayables’ AP solution, a look at its platform and services, a brief description of its solution functionalities, a vision of its roadmap, a description of iPayables’ competitors and market graphic, and some key analyst takeaways.