Procurement technology analyst Bertrand Maltaverne joins Spend Matters from Ivalua

Bertrand Maltaverne joins Spend Matters today as a procurement technology analyst. (LinkedIn photo)

After several years of serving in the provider landscape, former Ivalua solutions consultant Bertrand Maltaverne joins Spend Matters today as a procurement technology analyst. An essential element of his new role will be to explore the potential of modern procurement technology and the transformative effect of technology on business.

“Bertrand has already built an impressive name for himself in the procurement tech space as a deep thinker and prolific writer on many forward-looking topics,” said Nick Heinzmann, Analyst Team Lead at Spend Matters. “He's exactly the kind of voice we want to amplify for our readers and clients: thoughtful, critical and innovative in his mindset. We're thrilled to watch his PRO and SolutionMap analyst coverage in the strategic procurement technology space unfold and to bring his experienced insights to the full range of Spend Matters offerings.”

In the realm of procurement technology, Bertrand has experience from all angles — as an end user, a solutions implementer and a commercial consultant for solutions across the Ivalua suite. His years of experience lend to his all-round knowledge and also to his gifts for public speaking and writing.

“We're excited to welcome Bertrand to the team,” said Michael Lamoureux, Lead Analyst and Futurist at Spend Matters. “It's rare to find an analyst with considerable practical real-world experience both as a practitioner in leading procurement organizations and as a product manager and consultant in leading platform providers. Add his considerable experience as an independent thought leader, and Spend Matters readers and clients will be getting some of the best balanced advice out there. And it certainly doesn't hurt that he understands the significant differences between indirect and direct strategic procurement functions and requirements!”

Bertrand is based in Vienna, Austria. He started his career at Schneider Electric, where he spent more than a decade in various roles focused on the digitalization of direct and indirect procurement. After several years at Jaggaer, Bertrand also contributed as an author to three publications: Public Spend Forum (of which Jason Busch, Founder of Spend Matters, is a Co-Founder and Advisor), The Digital Transformation People and The Business Transformation Network (BTN).

As part of his role on the core analyst team, Bertrand will also evaluate solution providers for SolutionMap, which ranks vendors according to the capabilities of their software offerings and what their customers say. SolutionMap now ranks more than 70 competitors in 13 procurement categories, like Procure-to-Pay, AP Automation, CLM, Sourcing, Spend Analytics, SRM and areas of contingent workforce technology.

