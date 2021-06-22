Afternoon Coffee: Coupa and Accenture discuss business impact of Covid pandemic; Polaris updates manufacturing, sales strategies; Containerboard production at full capacity

Adobe Stock

In a joint event looking at lessons from 2020, Coupa CEO Rob Bernshteyn and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet discussed the business fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, how the two firms cooperate to help clients, and the personal self-care that people need to do as the Covid crisis wanes.

Bernshteyn made the case for Coupa’s focus on technology for business spend management (BSM) — equating its end-to-end solution to a powerful engine that could be transplanted into any company to drive its insights into spend, generate new data and add insights that save money and transform the business for the C-suite and other stakeholders.

He also said the pandemic demonstrated to CEOs that manual processes needed to be digitized. Bernshteyn said businesses now are trying to digitally transform their whole operations at once, and not do it department by department. He said the process mirrors Coupa’s offering of solutions that include supply chain planning, treasury management, sourcing, contract management, supplier diversity and relationships, as well as handling payments. He called the new company-wide changes "compressed transformation.”

Accenture is partnering with Coupa to drive changes across business spend as well as issues of improving sustainability and stopping forced child labor, the leaders said.

Sweet was asked about her top priority for her 540,000-strong Accenture staff, and she focused on them recovering from the stress of the pandemic.

“When we think about our people, our focus right now is definitely on mental wellness,” she said. “I recently had all of my 8,000 managing directors on a call, and normally the call is about what we have to do and what value we have to create for our clients … learning what we have to do. And instead I started by saying we’re a great company and we’re creating a lot of value and today I want to walk the talk and take time to focus on ourselves as individuals and do self-care. We spent an hour focusing on self-care.”

Coupa shared snippets about what some of its customers focused on earlier in the event:

spoke about planning for the future with technology and data to ensure their supplier base meets their global diversity and sustainability goals. IKEA talked about modernizing a complex global supply chain for tomorrow’s needs and its unanticipated disruptions.

talked about modernizing a complex global supply chain for tomorrow’s needs and its unanticipated disruptions. Ferguson shared perspectives on enabling a more strategic Treasury outfit that can effectively and flexibly manage cash flow during times of uncertainty.

The talk overall focused on how businesses across the globe can build agility and resilience despite uncertainty. See the full “Smarter Together” event here.

Polaris updates manufacturing, sales strategies in response to shortages

Polaris Inc., a sports vehicle maker, has changed its manufacturing and sales strategies on the fly to deal with shortages of materials and parts, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The unreliable global transportation system has disrupted precise production planning. Because of that, Polaris said it is juggling 30 or so supply chain constraints. It switches what it produces for a while as supply chain and logistics managers find parts and materials for other models it’s able to build at that time, the WSJ reported.

For example, when there aren’t enough seats in a supply pipeline to produce four-seat versions of vehicles, it will shift production of two-seat or three-seat models. “If you’re mixing and matching, eventually you’ll attain a good product mix,” Kenneth Pucel, Operations Chief for Polaris, told the WSJ.

Containerboard production at full capacity

Data from the American Forest and Paper Association (AFPA) suggested that the containerboard industry is producing close to full capacity, as the operating rate for containerboards was 98.4% in March, according to Supply Chain Dive.

While production ramps up, packaging manufacturers are raising prices. This can be a threat to companies that rely on packaging to deliver online orders to customers. If prices continue to rise, companies will pay more for shipping boxes to find a way to balance out additional costs. To absorb costs, prices might rise for the goods within those containerboards.

"Boxes are the most widely used packaging for e-commerce shipments," Terry Webber, the AFPA’s Executive Director, said in a statement, Supply Chain Dive reported. And to meet rising demand, manufacturers have "steadily increased over the last decade" by expanding capacity.

