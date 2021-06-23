Afternoon Coffee: Jaggaer breaks down the 100-day Biden supply chain review; EPA targets food-waste reduction; Bars in San Francisco face beer shortage

Adobe Stock

Jaggaer, a provider of spend management solutions, has written another post about the Biden administration’s review of US supply chain capabilities now that the 100-day assessment is done. Jaggaer Vice President Roger Blumberg did an analysis at 50 days into the Biden review, and his latest blog post considers the 250-page report to come from the government’s effort.

Samples of Blumberg’s six findings include three of his quotes:

“Something that has become glaringly obvious is that the US has fallen behind when it comes to innovative production.”

“This report only focuses on a small subset of supply chains, but as they expand in the yearlong review and beyond, it’s clear that the White House is making sustainable supply chain practices and supplier diversity a priority.”

The report “serves as a reminder that the US has allies and strategic partners. We have to work together to ensure a strong global supply chain together. No one country can do it alone. On an organizational scale, this can be a reminder to work with your partners. Collaborate to innovate. Lean into strategic supplier relationships to create value.”

Read his full post here.

EPA focuses on food waste reduction

The US Environmental Protection Agency said it plans to make food waste reduction an important metric of the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce climate emissions, according to Supply Chain Dive.

The EPA has recently invested $3 million toward anaerobic digestion with another $2 million investment coming in the next year. The EPA said the administration is prioritizing climate change action, and that food waste is a good place to start.

For this effort, the EPA is specifically targeting anaerobic digestion, the process where microorganisms break down biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen. It can then be used for industrial or domestic purposes to manage waste or to produce fuels.

“Another big focus over the past few years has been improving our estimation of food waste nationally,” Claudia Fabiano, an environmental protection specialist with the EPA, told Supply Chain Dive. “We overhauled our national methodology to provide more granular data. And we've also worked to fill a data gap by collecting food waste processing data directly from anaerobic digestion facilities, to really provide a more national look at capacity operations and biogas production and more.”

Bars in San Francisco face beer shortage

San Francisco bars are facing a beer shortage, according to local news site SFist.

Bar hopping recently returned to the city after a June 15 reopening. But smaller bars are running low on several brand names of beer because of infrequent beer deliveries that are becoming a problem. Bars across the San Francisco area are saying delivery problems are the source of the shortages.

“That two weeks recently went to, 'Our delivery window is every month.' ” Shea Shawnson, a general manager at Elixir, told SFist. “So that’s four weeks of beer that I have to store.” Shawnson said small bars simply don’t have the space to store an entire month’s worth of beer.

