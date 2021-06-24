Afternoon Coffee: US economy grows 6.4% in Q1; Last day to get early-bird prices for DPW procurement event; A strong Amazon Prime Day despite supply chain issues

Sasajo/Adobe Stock

The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that the US economy grew at a 6.4% rate in the first three months of the year, according to the Associated Press.

This number sets the stage for a potentially very strong year for the economy in terms of growth, led by consumer spending. Growth in the gross domestic product — the country’s total output of goods and services — was unchanged from previous estimates. Economists said GDP growth will accelerate in the current April-June quarter to an annual rate of 10% or better.

For the year, the economy is expected to grow by around 7%. This would be the best showing since 1984, when the economy emerged from a deep recession that resulted in a 7.2% rate of growth.

Meanwhile, consumer spending — which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity — grew at a rate of 11.4%. The AP reported that these spending gains reflect an increase in goods purchases, like autos, and services spending, like food and travel. These areas have benefited from the re-opening of the economy while vaccinations increase.

A strong Amazon Prime Day despite supply chain issues

Amazon’s Prime Day that took place this week saw strong online sales growth in the United States despite some supply chain glitches, according to Reuters.

Prime Day is a tradition for the online retailer, where the company offers discounted prices on many of its products. Total online sales across US retailers rose 8.7% from last year’s levels to $5.6 billion on this year’s Prime Day.

Despite high sales, some sellers reported supply chain challenges that resulted in high shipping costs, limited warehouse capacity and shortages of key items like chips for electronics, Reuters reported. Amazon reportedly cut down on some inventory stocking space, which limited the number of products smaller retailers could sell on the site.

"With shipping costs up, small to medium-sized sellers don't have enough of a margin to offer the really big savings," Mousumi Behari, a digital strategy practice lead at Avionos, told Reuters.

