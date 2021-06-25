Afternoon Coffee: US blocks solar panel imports to fight China forced labor; 2021 Global Category Management Study needs input; PRO recap: iPayables, Spend Analysis 3.0, Felix

Adobe Stock

The Biden administration took a stance against the use of forced labor in China’s Xianjiang region after imposing penalties on some companies that produce raw materials to make solar panels, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups have been singled out, forced to work in factories and indoctrinated by China's ruling party.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it will begin barring imports of a type of silicon from the company Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan) Co. and any products made from it.

Doing a tech selection? Get a shortlist fast with TechMatch℠ — the latest way to make SolutionMap's vendor rankings actionable by your company.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department has added Hoshine and four others involved in silicon production to its entity list. The list requires American companies to get a specific license to sell these products or technologies. The Labor Department also added polysilicon made in China to its list of products made with forced labor, the WSJ reports.

2021 Global Category Management Study needs input

Procurement professionals are sought to take a survey from Future Purchasing and Henley Business School.

The survey provides comparative data for the worldwide category management industry. The resulting analysis shows the drivers for performance, which practices matter most, and which matter less, while quantifying the benefits of effective category management in the broader context of business performance.

The data that informs the analysis is made possible by survey participants. The survey takes 15-20 minutes to complete, and you will receive a digital copy of the report before it is officially released that clearly identifies the roadmap to building a high-performing category management operation.

By completing the study, you will also get an immediate snapshot benchmark of your organization’s performance against other participants. Take the survey here.

Spend Matters' analysts look at iPayables, spend analytics, and Felix

This week, Spend Matters PRO analyst Xavier Olivera provided a Vendor Analysis about iPayables, an AP automation solution provider. Analyst Michael Lamoureux delved into spend analytics 3.0 and what it will take to get beyond today's capabilities. Finally, Lamoureux provided a Vendor Analysis of Felix, a provider that focuses on a key sector of procurement — complex project management.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

Read more about a PRO membership.

The Spend Matters global monthly newsletter for June went out yesterday! Are you on the list? Don't miss out for 2021!