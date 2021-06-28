Afternoon Coffee: Mask manufacturers struggling in post-pandemic economy; LSQ and Spend Matters to host early-pay financing webinar; Bipartisan US infrastructure deal is proposed

Adobe Stock

A year ago, several American businesses reconfigured their business models to manufacture medical masks and N95 respirators within the United States. But now, many of those businesses are on the brink of financial collapse, according to NPR.

The rate of vaccinations and an influx of cheaper, Chinese-made masks have cut into companies’ sales and prices. Some experts are calling it a consequence of the free market, NPR said. But some business owners are feeling abandoned, especially by the government that had relied on them to save lives during the Covid pandemic.

In response, some businesses have had to lay off workers and shut their doors. At the beginning of the year, 28 small businesses formed the American Mask Manufacturer’s Association (AMMA), NPR said. But the organization is seeing the market changing dramatically.

"Let me put this in perspective: We have 28 members who are going to go out of business in the next 60 to 90 days, and when they go out of business, it's not like we turn off the lights and mothball these machines. We send them to the dump. That capacity that we created goes away," Lloyd Armbrust, the founder and CEO of Armbrust American, told NPR.

To help organizations understand available early-pay options, assess their current spend constraints, evaluate programs, set the right senior management expectations and get answers to the initial questions that are essential to get right, Spend Matters will be hosting an online discussion on June 30 with experts from LSQ, a working capital solutions specialist. Amarish Kapadia, LSQ's VP of Sales for Supply Chain Finance, and Vikas Shah, SVP of Supply Chain Finance, will be joined by Spend Matters contributor David Gustin, President of Global Business Intelligence.

“While a mandate to offer all suppliers early-payment options seems like a public good, the purpose of trade credit is to facilitate sales for both the buyer and supplier,” Gustin told Spend Matters. “As part of this decision process, companies need to think in terms of goals they are trying to achieve, alignment within their organization, external alignment, and bank versus non-bank solutions.”

Lawmakers look at $973 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal

Last week, lawmakers introduced a bipartisan infrastructure deal that encompasses $973 billion of investment over five years, according to Construction Dive.

The plan also allocates nearly $600 billion in spending and focuses on funding for roads, railways, bridges, water facilities and broadband internet. It also allows for a $1.2 trillion investment if continued over eight years.

The American Society of Civil Engineers said it was encouraged by the announcement, Construction Dive reported. The ASCE said that deteriorating infrastructure can cost taxpayers if action isn’t taken.

"We commend this group of senators for their leadership, and urge the full Congress to act quickly on the agreed-upon framework and pass legislation next month," Jean Louis Briaud, ASCE President, told Construction Dive.

Many details must be worked out before any vote is held in the Senate or the House.

