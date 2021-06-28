How to weather the manufacturing supply chain’s risk storm

Richard Lebovitz, CEO LeanDNA, personal photo

While certain data point to a resurgence, nay boom, for the manufacturing industry this summer, the supply chain is currently brewing up a storm of disruptions that could set it back, according to the CEO of LeanDNA, Richard Lebovitz. As the manufacturing sector, the factories within it and their supply chains become ever more complex, in part owing to global customer demand, efficiency in terms of inventory management, reporting, analytics for visibility and demand forecasting, are in need of technical advancement.

We are all aware of how the aftermath of the global pandemic has brought fluctuations in demand, new requirements to assess supply chain vulnerabilities (Biden’s executive order) and unforeseen shipping accidents upending operations (Suez Canal). We asked Lebovitz about the relationship between inventory management and business resilience. A term that seems to be on everyone’s lips at the moment.

“Disruptions like these are nothing new.” He confirms what many people are saying. “Manufacturers have always had to deal with uncertainty, but the difference this time is the sheer cadence of disruptions happening all at once. It can be too much for supply chain leaders to get ahead of.”

What are the disruptions you see coming in the next 12 months?

“Balancing supply and demand is a core function of the supply chain, but the dramatic variations and disruptions have made this one of the most challenging areas facing manufacturing today. We are seeing incredible spikes in excess inventory while other companies are struggling to deliver owing to parts shortages, and they will only continue to struggle as ‘unprecedented’ hits to global supply chains continue to make headlines. Whether its ongoing issues stemming from the Suez Canal accident, or complex shortages of basic resources like steel, plastics and semiconductors, the supply chain is becoming a more critical function that directly impacts revenue, working capital and operational costs.

“While I can’t say for certain what the next disruption will be, or pinpoint exactly when it will happen, I can confidently say that manufacturers are used to dealing with unpredictability. Whenever the next issue presents itself – and it will – manufacturers will need to solve for spikes in demand or shortages, supplier failure, natural disasters, unforeseen accidents and more.”

Why is this any more concerning than what we’ve just witnessed over the past 12 months?

“Even before Covid halted global operations, inventory optimization was one of the most challenging aspects of manufacturing. Geo-political disruption, natural disasters, supplier failure, market fluctuations and more are all well-known drivers of supply chain uncertainty. But the big difference this time is there appears to be no clear timeline for a ‘return to normal’ which makes the future even more unpredictable, with obstacles remaining around disparate systems, manual processes, siloed functions, and so on.

“The tools traditionally used to manage supply chain decisions in the factory (ERP/MRP systems, planning solutions, business intelligence tools) have not kept up with the new complexities ushered in by supplier globalization, increasing product customization in the factory, and a global pandemic. Most manufacturers are still reliant on home-grown solutions or manual, error-prone spreadsheets, and as a result, they are always in a constant state of firefighting since any unforeseen event can create disruption and negatively impact customer delivery.”

Who’s going to feel the effects of that the most?

“Basically, manufacturers who are unable to produce and consumers who are left holding an empty bag.”

“The manual processes, the slow reaction times because of inaccurate data, the spreadsheets, all impact the back office of manufacturing – this is where people are really struggling to make sure the factory has everything needed to deliver the products on time. And if products aren’t getting delivered on time, you’re left with unhappy customers who aren’t able to fulfill their own orders and client demands.

“Smart factory operations management is needed, where inventory decisions are made to ensure you have the right parts at the right time with optimized inventory. Manufacturers that connect their factories and myriad data points across all sites will drive significant improvements in today’s complex chains through AI-driven prescriptive guidance. This naturally leads to greater flexibility, efficiency, resiliency and, for want of a better word, ‘actionability’ across their operations.”

What should the supply chain manager or procurement practitioner be thinking about now to ensure resiliency?

“Supply chain leaders are leaning into the idea that uncertainty will be the norm and that it’s time to accelerate strategies and tactics that enable agility, and a quick and effective response to whatever comes next — a balancing act between proactive planning and real-time responses.

“Lean systems that give total visibility into supply chain and factory operations can accelerate these goals. This means embracing digital transformation and empowering teams with tools that drive efficiency and improve processes, while creating total visibility and standardized best practice workflows. Doing so enables teams to quickly prioritize daily supply chain actions, tackle urgent issues before they impede production, and ultimately enable your supply chain team to perform at an entirely new level.

“From all of the cracks exposed by the pandemic, and other disruptors of the flow of goods, has appeared an acknowledgement that the “right way” to manage inventory — the decades’ old status quo that worked in simpler times before globalization, mass customization, and multi-tiered supply chains — no longer works. Focusing on the factory, where plans and disruptions come to life, is now key to mitigate risk and ensure resiliency.”

