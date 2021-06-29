Afternoon Coffee: PRO Unlimited acquired by EQT Partners; United Airlines makes largest plane order ever; Supply bottlenecks plague restaurant, food industry

Adobe Stock

PRO Unlimited, a workforce management solution provider, announced on Monday that it partnered with EQT Partners, a global investment firm. The EQT IX fund will acquire PRO Unlimited from Harvest Partners and Investcorp.

In a press release announcing the deal, PRO Unlimited said this partnership comes from a growing trend of companies treating contingent labor needs as a holistic part of business strategy. As such, the PRO Unlimited Contingent Workforce Management Platform has been able to differentiate itself with its focus on high-skill labor, purely vendor-neutral approach and unique platform solutions.

EQT will leverage its experience partnering with technology-driven services to support PRO in new investments in technology and innovation to expand its integrated platform capabilities.

“We are proud of what PRO Unlimited has achieved in recent years in collaboration with Harvest Partners and Investcorp. The contingent labor industry is experiencing strong growth, fueled by workers’ desire for increased autonomy and flexibility,” Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited, said in the press release. “We are delighted to provide the solutions that enable enterprises and the contingent workforce to meet their needs.

"We look forward to partnering with EQT and leveraging their industry expertise, digital capabilities and network of advisors as we continue to enhance and optimize our contingent workforce management platform to directly benefit our clients.”

United Airlines makes largest plane order ever

United Airlines made its largest plane order ever, adding new Boeing and Airbus jets to power its post-pandemic growth plans, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The airline company said that it will purchase 200 of Boeing Co.’s 737 MAX jets and 70 large Airbus jets. The deal is valued at more than $30 billion. United said it’s looking to replace many of its 50-seat jets and other smaller, older aircraft with these larger planes that will allow for more passengers and premium seats.

The order is a sign that US airlines are growing confident that travel is on course to snap back after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the WSJ reported.

“Everything we see every week makes us even more certain that business travel and international travel are ultimately going to come back,” said Scott Kirby, United’s CEO. “Some of them will be different, but they are ultimately going to come back at 100%.”

Supply bottlenecks plague restaurant and food industry

If you’re planning on hitting a fast-food joint in the future, you may want to rethink that plan. Fast-food chains and restaurant companies surveyed by Reuters said their locations are facing shortages of key ingredients and products while supply bottlenecks plague the industry.

The list of shortages are broad and include everything from hot dogs and chicken wings to non-food items like plastic packaging material and paper bags.

St. Louis’ Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that supply bottlenecks could continue well into 2022.

The problem is not the scarcity of products themselves. Rather, it is the networks of cargo ships, trains and trucks that are buckling under the stress of the pandemic. A shortage of workers and changes in demand are also affecting the food industry.

"We've coped with the panic-buy phase, we've coped with the uncertainties of the lockdown. Now, we're trying to do the job without the people," Shane Brennan, the CEO of Cold Chain Federation, told Reuters.

