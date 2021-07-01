Afternoon Coffee: A summary of Biden’s 100-day review of supply chains; Medius, Ivalua add payments capabilities; First-time unemployment claims hit pandemic-era low

Africa Studio/Adobe Stock

Last month, the Biden administration released a report detailing the findings from a 100-day review of supply chain vulnerabilities in four products — semiconductors, large capacity batteries, critical minerals and materials, and pharmaceuticals. The website JD Supra this week provided a comprehensive summary of the findings.

The administration analyzed supply chains and then issued recommendations within the report. It seeks to create a Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force that addresses supply chain challenges across the government.

The White House’s report also calls for the United States to build strategies to revitalize industrial bases of defense, public health, information and communication technology, energy, transportation, and agriculture and food production.

“Across all four sectors, the general theme remains the same: The United States is currently heavily dependent upon foreign imports, which exposes the country to vulnerabilities and potential supply chain disruptions,” the JD Supra article wrote. “The recommendations in this report seek to strengthen the United States’ domestic capacity to manufacture across these sectors to decrease net dependence upon foreign adversaries and countries.”

Medius, Ivalua add payments capabilities

Two solution providers that Spend Matters tracks have announced the addition of payments capabilities. Medius has partnered with Transfermate, and Ivalua has unveiled its payments feature that it mentioned in our spring coverage.

Source-to-pay providers in general have been looking to fulfill the "pay" portion of the process, and not get invoices just to the approval process, or OK-to-pay stage. Many times, the final payments would be handled in an ERP, but now the transactions and the data can be done and captured in one place.

Medius Pay, as the new offering is called, uses TransferMate's technology for cross-border payments for B2B transactions, and Medius CEO Per Akerberg said, “We live in an increasingly globalized world (so) it is imperative our customers can pay suppliers anywhere — quickly, easily and securely," according to FXcompared.com.

Ivalua announced an extension of its source-to-pay (S2P) offering with a new payments solution that aims to digitize and streamline global supplier payments.

Ivalua said the Covid pandemic has added importance of paying suppliers on time to maintain a strong and reliable supply chain.

The Ivalua solution allows for secure international and domestic payments in many countries and currencies. The B2B payments experience aims to reduce supplier inquiries, lower processing costs and provide procurement an additional negotiating lever.

"Enabling the complete source-to-pay process within the Ivalua Platform has always been a strategic objective," Ivalua CEO David Khuat-Duy said in the press release.

In March, the payments feature was previewed at its Ivalua NOW event, with Spend Matters reporting:

"At the center of the payments module will sit a set of hubs that contain integrations to global payment providers, fintechs, banks, financial institutions, networks, lenders for working capital loans and transaction processors to give options on how we move money from buyers to suppliers. Importantly, Ivalua states it will never be inside the funds flow. A data hub will provide connection to validation sources to reduce risk."

See more of our payments coverage here.

First-time unemployment claims hit new pandemic-era low

The US Labor Department reported on Thursday that first-time filings for unemployment insurance fell to the lowest point since the Covid pandemic hit the economy in March 2020, according to CNBC.

First-time jobless claims totaled 364,000 last week. It marked a new pandemic-era low and a decline of 51,000 from the week prior.

Employment has continued to improve over the past year, although about 7 million workers who held jobs before the Covid pandemic remain idle. And despite the decrease in weekly claims, the level of continuing claims increased to 3.47 million. The unemployment rate sits at 5.8%, but new numbers are expected to be released tomorrow, CNBC reported.

Afternoon Coffee is taking a long weekend in observance of the Independence Day holiday in the United States. We'll see you back here on Tuesday, July 6. Also, the Spend Matters global monthly newsletter for July goes out soon! Are you on the list? Don't miss out for 2021!