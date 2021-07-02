Public Spend Forum: AWS in stronger communities and women-led business paving a greener way forward

Pixabay

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

Public Spend Forum is partnering with Amazon Web Services to build stronger communities through innovative technology

As commercial technology advances and changes the way society operates, it is critical that the public sector keep pace. PSF identifies eight groundbreaking companies building the next generation of innovative technologies to help citizens and businesses engage effectively with their governments. From delivering quick, accurate emergency response information, to sustainably managing waste from your community, these companies are leading the way in building solutions for our governments to proactively engage with their constituents and develop innovative tools to address challenges before problems arise.

Learn about how Public Spend Forum and AWS are connecting these powerful technologies to the public sector by joining this free to attend event July 22nd 2-4pm EDT — open to buyers and vendors.

A greener way forward

New research — In PSF's continued work to power women-led, emerging and diverse suppliers in the public sector, it is examining in this report the role of women-led companies in blazing a greener path towards sustainability and into the public sector.

Of the businesses that are making the greatest strides in pioneering sustainable public sector solutions, many of them are emerging firms led by innovative female entrepreneurs seeking to bring their products and services into the public sector. Utilizing current case studies, PSF looks at how women-led companies are initiating impactful sustainable solutions in today’s public markets.

Download the pdf report here.

And in other news ...

Industry presses Biden administration for more time on cyber EO’s software transparency initiative

HS2 in the UK reaches out of court settlement with Talgo in train procurement dispute

Public procurement Australia & New Zealand — Lack of skills and organizational capabilities represent a huge challenge to procurement initiatives

US — Coalition pushes Congress to bolster federal contracts for small businesses

Amazon should be stripped of Scottish public procurement contracts following revelations of unsold new stock being destroyed

UK — 45-page document aimed at all procurers of public bike parking and aims to reduce risk of theft

Albania announces 100 MW wind auction

UK MoD 'lacks ability to execute contracts' says NAO

Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

European Commission spending on Big Four consultancy firms grows in 2020

UKCloud achieves Social Value Quality Mark Level 2

Estonia - Ministry wants to promote use of e-receipts in private sector

It appears from the public procurement register that the design procurement of Tallinn Hospital, costing €11 million, has been completed without a contract

HGV driver shortage: industry and government hold ‘constructive’ talks

Supercomputer scrap shows EU’s digital dilemma

Independent report finds every £1 spent with UKCloud generates £1.43 of social value

