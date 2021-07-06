Afternoon Coffee: US employers added 850,000 jobs in June; REvil conducts biggest global ransomware attack over the weekend; Tropical Storm Elsa hitting Florida

Adobe Stock

The US Labor Department released its June jobs report last week, finding that American employers added 850,000 jobs in June, according to the Associated Press.

This is an encouraging sign on the economic recovery in the post-Covid pandemic world. The number sat above the previous three months and signals that companies are having an easier time finding workers to fill open jobs. The economic reopening is quickly bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, the AP reported.

How do you find the right procurement technology and vendor for your company? Spend Matters’ new 5-step “Procurement Technology Buyer’s Guide” can help — with how-to documents, checklist templates and other tips.

Meanwhile, employees have more bargaining power in the job market as companies are desperate to staff up in the surging economy. Average hourly pay rose 3.6% compared to a year ago.

However, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in June from 5.8% the month prior. Despite positive job market gains, unemployment sits above the 3.5% rate that prevailed before the pandemic, and the economy remains 6.8 million jobs short since before the pandemic.

REvil conducts biggest global ransomware attack over the weekend

Cybersecurity teams around the world are working to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, according to CBS News.

An affiliate of the REvil gang, known for extorting money from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims across at least 17 countries on Friday. Cybersecurity researchers said it’s likely that REvil infected victims through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure.

REvil reportedly offered $70 million in cryptocurrency to unscramble all the affected machines. The ransomware attack hit a variety of company sizes and types on the specific US holiday weekend, CBS News said.

"We have been advised by our outside experts that customers who experienced ransomware and receive communication from the attackers should not click on any links — they may be weaponized," one victim, Kaseya, warned customers.

Tropical Storm Elsa hitting Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa hit parts of the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning while it makes its way toward Florida’s west coast, according to CNN. It is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and potentially life-threatening storm surges later today.

Elsa’s storm center held sustained winds of 60 mph and sat over water about 55 miles west of Key West, Florida, on Tuesday morning. It is expected to move toward Florida’s west coast Tuesday afternoon into the night and could make landfall by Wednesday morning potentially as a hurricane.

"The warm ocean waters give it that fuel for the engine to really fire back up again ... (and) it could be near or at hurricane strength,” CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect in much of Florida’s west coast.

Doing a tech selection? Get a shortlist fast with TechMatch℠ — the latest way to make SolutionMap's vendor rankings actionable by your company.