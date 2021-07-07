Afternoon Coffee: Jaggaer, ISM release guide for autonomous procurement; PRO Unlimited releases workforce hiring trends data; Department of Defense cancels JEDI cloud computing contract

Adobe Stock

Autonomous procurement is the name of the game in the future of the industry. To provide tips and tricks for procurement professionals along their autonomous procurement journey, Jaggaer and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released “A Practical Guide to Autonomous Procurement.”

The guide takes the lens that, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” ISM and Jaggaer said that regardless of the criticism autonomous procurement has gotten in the past, it’s hard to deny that innovation won’t be the way of the future.

Among many insights, readers will learn:

The role of innovation in business

How to find a balance between people, process and technology

Practical steps to the deployment of technology that changes the future

How to tackle digital adoption and change management

The guide says that there are four main steps to autonomous procurement — automated, augmented, intelligent and autonomous. Right now, the industry sits in the intelligent procurement area. The guide will provide ways in which procurement departments can move from intelligent into autonomous procurement.

Download the “Practical Guide to Autonomous Procurement.”

PRO Unlimited releases workforce hiring trends data

PRO Unlimited, a workforce management solution provider, released new data on Tuesday that shows labor market trends in the workforce using more than 30 billion data points.

The data showed year-over-year growth in the technology sector while companies focus on digital transformation. Strong hiring volume was seen across the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as several Midwest states.

Among the key findings, PRO Unlimited data showed that IT/technology and professional services drove digital transformation. Healthcare saw strong rate growth, with bill rates increasing 45%. And consumer products rebounded, with bill rates rebounding 23%.

“According to our latest data, all signs point to a strong recovery coming out of the pandemic and plentiful job opportunities to fuel the contingent workforce segment,” Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited, said in a press release. “To stay competitive, companies need to embrace technology and business intelligence so they can better understand the market and attract the right resources for their business at the right place and at the right time.”

Department of Defense cancels JEDI cloud computing contract

On Tuesday, the Pentagon canceled its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, ending a yearslong chapter of the department’s plight to stitch together classified networks which saw a public battle between various tech giants, according to Politico.

The contract went to Microsoft in 2019, but Amazon argued in a 2019 lawsuit that it lost to Microsoft after former president Donald J. Trump influenced the decision. The contract would have been worth up to $10 billion over 10 years. It was designed to allow for the military to store and process vast amounts of classified data which would allow for more secure information sharing.

The latest decision to cancel the JEDI contract, however, will delay getting a much-needed cloud computing capability to troops, Politico said. “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the Department of Defense’s capability gaps,” Jessica Maxwell, a DoD spokesperson, said.

Politico reported that the department is now launching a new cloud effort called the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability, or JWCC. The Pentagon intends this contract to go to more than one vendor and involve multiple awards.

