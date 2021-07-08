Afternoon Coffee: June PMI shows 13 straight months of growth; Tradeshift expands AI aide across its platform; Biden executive order to target pricing for ocean shipping, rail transport

pressmaster/Adobe Stock

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector continued to grow in June, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report on Business numbers released last week.

The June PMI number registered 60.6%, indicating an expansion in the overall US economy, according to a press release issued by the Institute for Supply Management. June’s reading was down 0.6 percentage points from the May reading of 61.2%. However, June’s number still counts as expansion in the overall economy for the 13th consecutive month because any reading above 50 indicates growth.

“Record-long raw-material lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments of the manufacturing economy,” Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in the press release. “Worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to parts shortages, and difficulties in filling open positions continue to be issues that limit manufacturing-growth potential.”

Tradeshift updates is artificial intelligence Ada feature

Tradeshift, an e-invoicing and accounts payable (AP) automation solution provider, released a series of updates to its artificial intelligence feature called Ada, making the AI/machine learning layer embedded across the entire Tradeshift platform.

The latest updates include an automation dashboard that measures Ada’s performance against human-led processes while offering predictive modeling showing how the technology maximizes outcomes.

In a press release, the company said Ada’s invoice coding learns from valid historical transactions. The system can reduce manual coding interventions by an average of 60%, with the top-performing customers saving nearly an entire week’s worth of work (35 hours) in a month.

“We don’t believe in building ‘black box’ technology,” Lloyd Humphreys, Tradeshift's principal product manager for analytics and artificial intelligence, said in the press release. “Trusting machine learning with something as important as ensuring your company’s suppliers get paid is not something that should be done behind a curtain. That’s why we believe that the automation dashboard’s transparency and ability to ease into Ada is the key to supporting exception-free payables departments and teams that can be liberated to do more meaningful work.”

Biden administration’s executive order on ocean shipping, railroad industries

The Biden administration is expected to push regulators to confront consolidation and potential anticompetitive pricing in ocean shipping and railroad industries this week with a new executive order, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It is one move among many to blunt the power of big businesses that dominate industries, a person familiar with the situation told the WSJ. As part of an executive order expected this week, the administration will ask the Federal Maritime Commission and the Surface Transportation Board to combat what it considers a pattern of consolidation and aggressive pricing that’s made it expensive for American companies to transport goods.

The Biden administration maintains that the small number of players in the ocean shipping trade and US freight rail business has enabled companies to charge very high fees. The executive order will also call on the Federal Trade Commission to create rules that curtail noncompete agreements.

“He believes that if someone offers you a better job, you should be able to take it,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, the WSJ reported.

