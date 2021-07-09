Afternoon Coffee: Services PMI registers 13th consecutive month of growth; Car sales in China end 11-month growth streak; PRO recap: Onventis

Adobe Stock

Economic activity in the services sector continued to grow in June, according to the latest Services ISM Report on Business numbers released this week. The services PMI — formerly known as the Non-Manufacturing NMI — registered 60.1% last month, according to the report.

The June number was 3.9 percentage points lower than the May rate of 64%. However, June’s reading still represents growth in the services sector as any number above 50 counts as growth. The number represents the 13th straight month of growth after a contraction in the spring of 2020 because of the Covid crisis.

How do you find the right procurement technology and vendor for your company? Spend Matters’ new 5-step “Procurement Technology Buyer’s Guide” can help — with how-to documents, checklist templates and other tips.

“The rate of expansion in the services sector remains strong, despite the slight pullback in the rate of growth from the previous month's all-time high,” Anthony Nieves, the chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in a press release. “Challenges with materials shortages, inflation, logistics and employment resources continue to be an impediment to business conditions."

Car sales in China end 11-month growth streak

Car sales in China ended an 11-month streak of year-over-year growth because of high demand colliding with the global semiconductor shortage, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sales of passenger cars were down 5.1% to 1.58 million from the year prior last month. The June decline is largely attributed to supply constraints that emerged in recent months. However, the China Passenger Car Association said it expects supply to ease in the second half of this year.

“The most severe moment has passed,” Jenny Huang, corporate research director at Fitch Ratings, told the WSJ.

Spend Matters' analysts look at Onventis

This week, Spend Matters PRO analyst Xavier Olivera dove deep into the Onventis downstream procure-to-pay solution. In the first part, Olivera offered a company background, a SWOT analysis and an overview of Onventis' competitors. In the second part, Olivera looked at the P2P product strengths and weaknesses and a deep analysis.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

Read more about a PRO membership.

Doing a tech selection? Get a shortlist fast with TechMatch℠ — the latest way to make SolutionMap's vendor rankings actionable by your company.