Public Spend Forum: Engage with women-led emerging tech companies for government programs

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

Accelerate Access and Grow — engage with women-led emerging tech companies in government

As part of it mission “to create Open Government Markets” PSF is partnering with the Shatter Fund to provide an opportunity to meet the CEOs of 10 women-led emerging tech firms that are impacting government business, alongside venture capital leaders and experts in diverse supply chains who will share how to successfully build a high-growth business in the government sector.

It’s a free event for entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to learn how to work with government more effectively and any government or prime contractor leader seeking to engage emerging companies for their programs. You can learn about the landscape of women-led tech companies and their solutions, how best to engage with women-led companies and discuss approaches to finding the right women-led companies for your programs.

Join them on Wednesday, July 14: 2-3:30pm EDT.

Emerging tech and innovation showcase

Each week PSF holds a tech and innovation showcase where several emerging companies come together to make short pitches to government.

The goal of the Showcase is to:

Build awareness of emerging and innovative solutions in the market that have the potential to address critical government issues

Lower barriers and costs for small businesses to present their capabilities to government and buyer audiences at no cost

Join PSF as it builds an open community and platform for emerging businesses to showcase their solutions.

You can register here, and if you’re an innovative and emerging tech company looking to showcase your solution, learn more and apply for the Innovation & Tech Showcase, here.

Learn how to discover, engage and attract leading diverse companies

The next session of the Public Procurement Leaders Exchange Roundtable will focus on:

How to create a supplier diversity program

What goals should be set for their programs

Where to find the right diverse suppliers

What types of activity rive the most impact in terms of finding and engaging diverse suppliers

How supplier diversity can also increase supply chain resilience

Join a roundtable of your peers, practitioners and academics who have worked both on government and private sector programs to discuss how to create successful Supplier Diversity initiatives.

This discussion is critical in Public Spend Forum's mission to open government markets for diverse and emerging suppliers.

Register here for Tue, Jul 20, 2:30 ‒ 3:30 pm EDT

Interesting and useful material:

The Govshop Small Business Resource Center (SBRC) — is a one-stop-shop containing anything a small business would need to know to navigate public procurement in the United States, and beyond.

The 7 Principles for GovMarket Growth can be downloaded for free.

