Spend Matters features 79 procurement technology solutions in the Spring 2023 SolutionMap Insider release

06/19/2023 By

Modules

Today, Spend Matters announces the release of its Spring 2023 SolutionMap and TechMatchSM procurement technology rankings, which include 79 procurement technology vendors.

Known as the most data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, SolutionMap Insider put these 79 procurement technology vendors through rigorous functionality and capability assessments via 500+ RFI requirements across 12 source-to-pay (S2P) categories, with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings.

Highlights this SolutionMap Insider cycle

Ten new vendors were added to SolutionMap this cycle:

Five existing vendors now participate in additional modules:

SolutionMap launched in 2017 and is published twice annually. Since then, many procurement professionals have subscribed to Spend Matters Insider and TechMatchSM  to gain access to deeper data cuts and vendor intelligence to drive procurement technology selection decisions. See membership comparisons and details here.

Spend Matters launches updated website

This release also coincides with the launch of the updated Spend Matters website featuring newly added practitioner coverage and the new Insider technology comparison tool that allows solution providers, practitioners, consultants and investors to directly compare vendor feature/function and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, allowing for the most informed technology decision making. For more information or to see an Insider demo or become a member, please reach out.

