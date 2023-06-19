Spend Matters features 79 procurement technology solutions in the Spring 2023 SolutionMap Insider release
06/19/2023
- AP Automation (Invoice-to-Pay or I2P)
- Carbon Management
- Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)
- e-Procurement
- Expense Management/T&E
- Procure-to-Pay (P2P) or purchase-to-pay
- Source-to-Contract (S2C)
- Source-to-Pay (S2P)
- Sourcing
- Spend Analytics
- Supplier Management
- Vendor Management System (VMS)
Today, Spend Matters announces the release of its Spring 2023 SolutionMap and TechMatchSM procurement technology rankings, which include 79 procurement technology vendors.
Known as the most data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, SolutionMap Insider put these 79 procurement technology vendors through rigorous functionality and capability assessments via 500+ RFI requirements across 12 source-to-pay (S2P) categories, with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings.
Highlights this SolutionMap Insider cycle
Ten new vendors were added to SolutionMap this cycle:
- AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay and Expense Management: Emburse Chrome River
- Carbon Management: Certa, Requis
- Contract Lifecycle Management: ISPnext
- eProcurement: mdf commerce
- Procure-to-Pay (and all component modules): ISPnext
- Source-to-Contract (and all component modules): ebidtopay, Proactis
- Source-to-Pay (and all component modules): ebidtopay, Proactis
- Sourcing: DeepStream, mdf commerce
- Spend Analytics: ISPnext, Spendkey
- Supplier Management: Bedrock, ISPnext
Five existing vendors now participate in additional modules:
- AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay: Fraxion
- Carbon Management: Ignite Procurement
- Expense Management: Airbase, Fraxion
- Source-to-Contract (and all component modules): MeRLIN
- Spend Analytics: apexanalytix, MeRLIN
SolutionMap launched in 2017 and is published twice annually. Since then, many procurement professionals have subscribed to Spend Matters Insider and TechMatchSM to gain access to deeper data cuts and vendor intelligence to drive procurement technology selection decisions. See membership comparisons and details here.
Spend Matters launches updated website
This release also coincides with the launch of the updated Spend Matters website featuring newly added practitioner coverage and the new Insider technology comparison tool that allows solution providers, practitioners, consultants and investors to directly compare vendor feature/function and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, allowing for the most informed technology decision making. For more information or to see an Insider demo or become a member, please reach out.
- Read more about the SolutionMap methodology and see our code of ethics.
- For deep Spend Matters insights informed by more than 10 years of independent, zero pay-to-play, brutally honest coverage of vendors, market developments, M&A activity and trends become an Insider member.
- To compare product strengths and weaknesses, try Spend Matters TechMatch to directly assess the capabilities of digital procurement solutions.
- For more information on procurement tech, services and vendors consult Spend Matters comprehensive free directory.
-
CLM ANALYTICSAnyData Solutions: Vendor Analysis 2020 Update (Part 1) — Background, Solution Overview, Tech Selection Tips05/19/2020
-
Q&A on workforce data: ‘Technology allows companies to search wider, deeper talent pools and recalibrate for change’01/18/2022
-
P2P SOURCINGCapgemini IBX Business Network: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Integrated S2P With Head-Spend and Tail-Spend in One04/29/2016
-
-
SXM SRM02/15/2017
- AP Automation (Invoice-to-Pay or I2P)
- Carbon Management
- Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)
- e-Procurement
- Expense Management/T&E
- Procure-to-Pay (P2P) or purchase-to-pay
- Source-to-Contract (S2C)
- Source-to-Pay (S2P)
- Sourcing
- Spend Analytics
- Supplier Management
- Vendor Management System (VMS)
-
CLM ANALYTICSAnyData Solutions: Vendor Analysis 2020 Update (Part 1) — Background, Solution Overview, Tech Selection Tips05/19/2020
-
Q&A on workforce data: ‘Technology allows companies to search wider, deeper talent pools and recalibrate for change’01/18/2022
-
P2P SOURCINGCapgemini IBX Business Network: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Integrated S2P With Head-Spend and Tail-Spend in One04/29/2016
-
-
SXM SRM02/15/2017