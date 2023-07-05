Intake management market overview (Part 2): Market landscape

Image by Michaela from Pixabay

As established in part one of our intake management market series, the segment involves a high degree of cross-functional complexity. As a result, the overall market includes a mix of vendors that market as intake, orchestration, category-specific, process-specific, etc. As long as a solution covers the step of capturing a request into the functional processes (e.g., the S2P process for stakeholder requests involving supplier fulfillment), it at least tangentially covers intake management.

Some of the vendors below — especially the more purely intake-focused ones — will be profiled in greater detail.