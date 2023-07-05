Back to Hub
Intake management market overview (Part 2): Market landscape
07/05/2023
Image by Michaela from Pixabay
As established in part one of our intake management market series, the segment involves a high degree of cross-functional complexity. As a result, the overall market includes a mix of vendors that market as intake, orchestration, category-specific, process-specific, etc. As long as a solution covers the step of capturing a request into the functional processes (e.g., the S2P process for stakeholder requests involving supplier fulfillment), it at least tangentially covers intake management.
Some of the vendors below — especially the more purely intake-focused ones — will be profiled in greater detail.
Series
Research & Analysis
Related Articles
-
EPRO S2P SOURCINGBid Ops: Vendor Analysis, 2021 — Solution overview, strengths/weaknesses, SWOT, Bid Ops competitors, tech-selection tips04/26/2021
-
‘Pull In’ Initiatives More Effective Than ‘Lean In’ for Retaining and Advancing Women in Supply Chain06/26/2018
-
-
SOURCING09/16/2019
-
Women in Procurement Wednesday: Sylvie Noel on proving procurement value and recognizing one another in the industry01/20/2021
Related Articles
-
EPRO S2P SOURCINGBid Ops: Vendor Analysis, 2021 — Solution overview, strengths/weaknesses, SWOT, Bid Ops competitors, tech-selection tips04/26/2021
-
‘Pull In’ Initiatives More Effective Than ‘Lean In’ for Retaining and Advancing Women in Supply Chain06/26/2018
-
-
SOURCING09/16/2019
-
Women in Procurement Wednesday: Sylvie Noel on proving procurement value and recognizing one another in the industry01/20/2021
Related Reading
AP/I2P CORE P2P S2PExpense Management (Part 1): SolutionMap Insider launch, participating vendors, overall results and market overview 06/26/2023
AP/I2P CORE P2P S2PExpense Management (Part 2): Overview of solutions and strengths/weaknesses 06/26/2023