Proactis: Vendor Analysis, 2023 Update (Part 2) — S2P solution strengths and weaknesses, tech selection tips

Image by THAM YUAN YUAN from Pixabay

Part 2 of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis 2023 update focuses on the strengths and weaknesses of Proactis’ S2P solution. We will also look at the elements to consider when looking at SAP Ariba as a potential solution provider.

Part 1 of the series provided a history and overview of Proactis’ S2P solution and a company-level SWOT analysis and profiles of competitors. Part 3 will give an in-depth look at the solution’s features and will cap off the series with an analyst summary.