Proactis: Vendor Analysis, 2023 Update (Part 1) — S2P solution overview, market analysis, company SWOT, competitors

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Proactis and its solution for source-to-pay (S2P).

The complexity of S2P with its use of multiple systems to address each aspect it covers, manual processes, data quality issues and process variations can make managing the end-to-end process difficult. Organizations need to invest in technologies that improve visibility and control over the entire S2P process. While some businesses prefer to assemble a list of vendors to address different parts of the process, using a suite vendor that encompasses most or all needs can save time, save money and bring benefits such as standardized UI.

Proactis is one such suite vendor. It covers the S2P process, including sourcing, SxM, contract management, AP automation, payments and spend management. It also integrates ESG into its spend and supplier management.

Part 1 of this update provides an overview of Proactis’ S2P offerings, a company-level SWOT analysis and a list of key competitors. Part 2 will examine the solution's strengths/weaknesses and offer tech selection tips. Part 3 will provide a detailed overview of each module and include an analyst summary.

Here’s why Proactis Matters:

To the market — Over the years, Proactis has assembled a comprehensive S2P suite and considers ESG factors in its process. Its main market is Europe and middle market companies.

To customers — Proactis’ customers benefit from its market experience and its whole S2P functional spectrum.

To potential buyers — Proactis is one of the few S2P solution providers targeting the European middle market with a solid overall set of solutions, in addition to largely positive customer perception.