Analyst Eye on the growing use of Blockchain in procurement solutions

Each week our analysts turn their eye to the procurement tech trends they are observing in the marketplace. This week we discuss the growing use of blockchain in procurement solutions.

Blockchain has been a buzzword in and out of the media for years now. For most of that time, it was the sole purview of cryptocurrencies and finance institutions. Recently, however, it has found a receptive audience in the procurement space. "Blockchain and DeFi bring significant opportunities to procurement, working capital and asset management,” states Jason Busch, CEO and founder of Spend Matters. “While adoption is nascent today (1H 2023), the potential is significant, and a second wave of start-ups is starting to hit the market which Spend Matters intends to follow closely." Read more ...