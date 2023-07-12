Back to Hub
Generative AI: What CLM end users can expect, and what’s coming next
07/12/2023
Pixabay
Generative AI is already at the forefront of business processes and long-term plans across many industries. Procurement and source-to-pay are no exceptions, especially contract lifecycle management (CLM). Notably, procurement tech users and legal professionals can now use ChatGPT and similar tools to analyze contract language and even in the clause-writing process itself by drafting some initial language. The responsibility of the final draft, though, ultimately falls on the proverbial human-in-the-loop, as there are concerns about having a chatbot serve as a proxy for legal expertise.
