Productiv: Vendor Analysis — SaaS buying and management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst insights

Image by Amgun sourced from Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Insider vendor analysis provides an overview of Productiv and its SaaS procurement and management solution.

Managing applications and procuring SaaS manually can cause critical pain points, such as siloed systems and poor alignment across stakeholders. Procurement, Finance and IT teams often lack a single source of truth, relying instead on spreadsheets, documents and contracts scattered across various platforms. This fragmented approach hampers their ability to make informed decisions. Additionally, the involvement of multiple stakeholders, who are spread across IT business teams with their own priorities and definitions of urgent, leads to misalignment and delays.

To address these challenges, a dedicated SaaS procurement management tool such as Productiv is crucial for organizations that have unmanaged licenses and poor renewal governance. Productiv helps organizations automate processes, provide a centralized source of information and streamline collaboration among stakeholders. By eliminating manual tasks and improving visibility, Productiv optimizes an organization’s SaaS portfolio and enhances operational efficiency.

This Vendor Analysis explores Productiv’s platform, application and supporting services. It also gives a competitive market analysis, complete with key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why Productiv matters:

To the market — Productiv serves as a single source of truth for decision-making that targets high-growth, new organizations in the US that want to streamline their manual processes and siloed systems.

To customers — Productiv facilitates collaborative decision-making based on SaaS data and benchmarks, while also seamlessly initiating purchase requisitions for execution in ERP or P2P systems.

To the buyer — Productiv makes it easy for procurement professionals or people performing the procurement function in finance or IT to optimize spend and drive operational efficiencies across their SaaS portfolio.