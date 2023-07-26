Back to Hub

Pando: Vendor Analysis — Logistics fulfillment solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Pando and its solution for freight and logistics fulfillment.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, supply chains were prone to disruption due to the lack of collaboration between suppliers, customers, carriers and facilities. The absence of effective communication and coordination among logistics supply chain channels often leads to inefficiencies, delays and misaligned expectations throughout the entire order fulfillment process.
Pando was created to imbue supply chains with agility, so businesses can respond to and minimize disruptions and create resilient supply chains while also delivering value, improving stakeholder relations and growing talent. Specifically, Pando's Fulfillment Cloud solves the issue of absent collaboration between involved stakeholders by providing a comprehensive platform. By facilitating end-to-end orchestration, Pando streamlines processes, such as order fulfillment, purchase order management, sales order coordination and stock transfer synchronization.
This Vendor Analysis looks at Pando’s platform, application and supporting services. It also provides a competitive market analysis and key analyst takeaways.

