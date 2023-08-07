LeaseAccelerator: Vendor Analysis — Lease lifecycle management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of LeaseAccelerator and its lease lifecycle management solution. LeaseAccelerator’s customers use the solution to manage the lifecycles of real estate and asset leases, for example, through lease accounting and administration. The provider offers a suite of solutions to support this, from the initial ‘lease versus buy’ decision all the way through to the management of real estate procure-to-pay (P2P) strategy.

Here’s why LeaseAccelerator matters:

To the market — LeaseAccelerator’s lease lifecycle management solution goes beyond lease accounting, offering more proactive solutions that enable long-term compliance.

To customers — LeaseAccelerator offers implementation services through its own professional services team and its network of managed service partners.

To potential buyers — LeaseAccelerator’s solutions cover lease lifecycle management for both asset and real estate leases while also regularly adding new features, such as emissions planning and execution, to complement the existing core.

This Vendor Analysis provides an overview of LeaseAccelerator, a look at the competitive landscape, selection tips and an analyst summary.