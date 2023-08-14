Back to Hub
Tonkean: Vendor Analysis — Intake management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary
08/14/2023
Pixabay
This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Tonkean, an IT platform that intelligently automates the intake, triage and coordination of every procurement request. Tonkean’s capabilities place it among the new solution category of intake management solutions that seek to enhance user experience and adoption.
This Vendor Analysis also explores the concept behind Tonkean’s platform, application and supporting services. It also provides a competitive market analysis, tech selection tips and a concluding analyst summary.
