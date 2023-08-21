Enable: Vendor Analysis — Rebate management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Enable and its rebate management solution.

Managing B2B rebates has become difficult in the current supply chain environment because the complexity of supply chains and deals has increased and processes and solutions have failed to evolve at the same pace as rebates. Rebates come in many different forms and vary by industry, which makes keeping track of them and maximizing savings hard.

Many organizations handle their rebates manually via Excel, which leads to poor management of B2B rebates and businesses resorting to putting in more hours, simplifying deals, conservative accruals and lack of visibility.

Automated tools like Enable address these pain points by tracking and maximizing rebate programs. Enable does this by managing agreements and contracts for complex deals, recognizing discount and savings opportunities and managing renewals and accruals.

This Vendor Analysis explores Enable’s platform, application and supporting services. It also gives a competitive market analysis, complete with key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why Enable matters:

To the market — Enable’s cloud solution can calculate and track B2B incentives and rebates.

To customers — Enable offers deep rebate management capabilities and eliminates inefficient manual processes, which delivers fast time to value.

To the buyer — Enable offers the ability to solve issues such as missed opportunities, inability to scale, error-prone processes and complex rebates.