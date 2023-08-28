Zivio: Vendor Analysis, 2023 Update — Services sourcing solution overview, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary

Adobe Stock

In this Spend Matters Vendor Analysis Update, we give an updated overview of Zivio, a solution that helps organizations (buying organizations and MSPs) manage sourcing for complex services categories, such as legal, marketing or facilities management.

Since we covered Zivio in 2020, Zivio has enhanced its core capabilities and introduced new features. At the same time, the importance and criticality of services spend for organizations hasn’t shrunk (on the contrary …) nor the need to address typical challenges and hurdles inherent to complex service categories: inefficient processes, lack of control and low spend visibility.

Zivio focuses on simplifying complex services categories to help procurement teams achieve contract compliance improvements whilst improving efficiency, visibility and control. Zivio’s SaaS platform uses AI and ML to enable the end-to-end services workflow, accelerating intake with AI-powered scope of work creation, capturing real-time intelligence on services contracts and providing big data-driven supplier performance insights.

This Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Zivio, a look at the competitive landscape, selection tips and an analyst summary.

Here’s why Zivio matters:

To the market — Zivio offers a modern approach to services procurement through its use of AI (generative AI to support scoping and AI/ML to enable SPM).

To customers — Zivio’s customers benefit from a solution that can operate as standalone or embedded in their S2P solution with a consumer-style interface.

To potential buyers — Zivio focuses on what makes complex services procurement challenging by bringing interesting and valuable features.