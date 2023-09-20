Anvil Analytical: Vendor Analysis — Spend and CO2 analytics solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary

Adobe Stock

In this Spend Matters Vendor Analysis we provide an overview of Anvil Analytical and its solution for spend analytics (including contract and inflation analytics) and CO2 analytics.

In today's dynamic business landscape, data is the currency that drives decision making and fuels innovation. Usable data is a critical tool for organizations seeking to optimize their operations, enhance efficiency and drive sustainable growth. However, big data is not easy to analyze, as it is constantly evolving and updating.

Anvil Analytical was built to help process big data and glean actionable insights from it. The tool was originally developed for consultants and then broke out as a standalone product. It is able to analyze big data related to spend (including spend on contract and inflation) as well as CO2 sustainability data.

This Vendor Analysis explores the concept behind Anvil Analytical, the platform, application and supporting services the vendor delivers, and gives a competitive market analysis complete with key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why Anvil Analytical matters:

To the market — Anvil taps into its consultancy past and relationships to provide an analytics solution where customers can have unique insights into their spend, contract, risk, carbon, etc.

To customers — Anvil is a solid option for Europe-based users who desires granular analytics and actionable insights but do not have a do-it-yourself know-how for analytics.

To potential buyers — Anvil is a young solution that is constantly evolving, but despite that already has a grasp on how to make usable, relevant dashboards and actionable insights.