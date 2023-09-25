SAP Ariba: Vendor Analysis 2023 Update (Part 1) — S2C solution overview, market analysis, company SWOT, competitors

Adobe Stock

This is the first in a three-part series that covers SAP Ariba’s source-to-contract (S2C) offerings, a subset of SAP’s larger platform. Since its initial founding as Ariba in 1996, SAP Ariba has maintained a longstanding reputation in the digital procurement space for its downstream procure-to-pay (P2P) product.

While Ariba’s pre-SAP Ariba history is complex, there is little doubt today that any procurement organization evaluating S2C offerings will have SAP Ariba on their longlist — and likely their shortlist, too. This is especially true if they are already an SAP shop.

The SAP Ariba of 2023 is not, however, the same as the Ariba of 1996. In fact, it is not even the same as the SAP Ariba of a few years ago. SAP Ariba solutions continue to undergo significant development, and the solution’s overall SAP Ariba roadmap increasingly intersects with those of other SAP products.