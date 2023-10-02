Back to Hub
SAP Ariba: Vendor Analysis, 2023 Update (Part 3) — P2P solution details and analyst summary
10/02/2023
AP/I2P EPRO P2P
Modules
- AP Automation (Invoice-to-Pay or I2P)
- B2B Payments
- e-Procurement
- Procure-to-Pay (P2P) or purchase-to-pay
- Supply Chain Collaboration
- Supply Chain Finance (Trade Finance)
Adobe Stock
This third part of our three-part Spend Matters Vendor Analysis 2023 update focuses on a deeper overview of each part of SAP Ariba’s offering for P2P, with a detailed look at each of its modules. We also cap off the series with an analyst summary. The first provides a history and overview of SAP Ariba’s P2P solution and a company-level SWOT analysis and profiles of competitors. The second at the solution’s strengths/weaknesses and offers tech selection tips.
Series
Vendor Analysis
Related Articles
-
AP/I2P12/11/2019
-
EPRO SOURCING11/15/2018
-
SOURCINGBeyond Supplier Risk Management: How Procurement Can Take a Leadership Role in Enterprise Risk Management (Part 2) — Aligning Enterprise Risk to Supply Risk01/03/2019
-
SOURCINGLLamasoft and Coupa: Exploring Procurement, Finance and Supply Chain Use Cases for Today and Tomorrow11/04/2020
-
AP/I2P05/09/2016
FEATURED COMPANY
AP/I2P EPRO P2P
Modules
- AP Automation (Invoice-to-Pay or I2P)
- B2B Payments
- e-Procurement
- Procure-to-Pay (P2P) or purchase-to-pay
- Supply Chain Collaboration
- Supply Chain Finance (Trade Finance)
Related Articles
-
AP/I2P12/11/2019
-
EPRO SOURCING11/15/2018
-
SOURCINGBeyond Supplier Risk Management: How Procurement Can Take a Leadership Role in Enterprise Risk Management (Part 2) — Aligning Enterprise Risk to Supply Risk01/03/2019
-
SOURCINGLLamasoft and Coupa: Exploring Procurement, Finance and Supply Chain Use Cases for Today and Tomorrow11/04/2020
-
AP/I2P05/09/2016
Related Reading
AP/I2P CORECranking the M&A engine: Basware takes aim at Glantus 09/06/2023