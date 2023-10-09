Brex: Vendor Analysis — Expense management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst insights

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Brex and its solution for expense management.

Expense management tools are in high demand because organizations need to manage post-pandemic travel spend. Brex is a new entrant in the expanding market of expense management, and its market potential has attracted considerable investor support.

Brex started as a corporate card offering that mainly targeted startups and SMBs. It has since expanded its global support to serve companies of all sizes. Moreover, in the market generally, many mid-sized and large businesses are seeking corporate card capabilities with comprehensive expense management in accompaniment.

This Vendor Analysis explores the concept behind Brex — the platform, application and supporting services the vendor delivers — and gives a competitive market analysis, complete with key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why Brex matters:

To the market — The vendor provides a unique approach to expense management as an all-in-one spend platform that combines expense management, corporate cards, travel and business accounts.

To customers — Brex’s expense management platform and mobile app are easy-to-use and implement, and their corporate card offering has high limits and built-in spend controls and yields high rewards.

To the buyer — Brex eliminates expense reporting through use of document collection and AI and removes the need for approvals through its ‘Live Budgets’ approach which embeds policies in the budget.

Disclosure Statement: Spend Matters is currently a customer of Brex and uses its products for internal business operations. This does not influence our analytical processes, our evaluations or the conclusions reached in our reports and publications about Brex or its competitors. We encourage all readers to take into account this disclosure when interpreting our analysis and insights regarding Brex. We believe that transparency is key to trust, and we strive to maintain the highest level of integrity in our work.