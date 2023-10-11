Evisort: Vendor Analysis — Overview of contract lifecycle management solution, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary

Pixabay

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Evisort and its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution. Once a promising contract analytics upstart looking to disrupt the market with its strong AI and post-signature capabilities, Evisort has evolved into a well-rounded, end-to-end CLM provider that can compete for both mid-market and large enterprise customers.

Included in both Spend Matters 50 to Watch lists for 2021 and 2022, Evisort has recently made advancements to its solution to incorporate more advanced AI features. The provider’s AI has made it a viable complement to gain value from existing CLM solutions in some cases, in addition to its standing as a strong standalone system.

This Vendor Analysis Update also explores the concept behind Evisort, the platform, application and supporting services that Evisort delivers, and provides a list of Evisort’s competitors, tech selection tips and key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why Evisort matters:

To the market — Evisort offers end-to-end CLM capabilities with an emphasis on AI.

To customers — Beyond typical pre-deployment training, Evisort also offers in-platform user-driven training of AI models with live feedback.

To potential buyers — Evisort’s CLM solution features advanced AI capabilities for pre-signature contract management, in addition to its original strength of post-signature contract analytics.