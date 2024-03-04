Sievo: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Spend Analytics and Carbon Management solution overview, market analysis, company SWOT, competitors

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Sievo and its solution for spend and carbon management analytics.

Procurement organizations need effective analysis to make informed decisions, identify cost-saving opportunities, manage risks, and measure and improve performance. Analytics enhances the overall effectiveness and strategic impact of the procurement function within an organization.

Sievo is one such provider of procurement analytics. Founded in 2003, Sievo is one of the longest-running spend analytics providers in the market today. However, it has long ago moved beyond basic spend analytics and centers much of its value proposition today on driving savings program measurement and management across the full spectrum of spend. Part of this move has involved expanding its coverage into many adjacent areas of analytics, such as CO2 emissions and ESG analytics.

Part 1 of this update provides an overview of Sievo’s analytics offerings, a company-level SWOT analysis and a list of key competitors. Part 2 examines the solution strengths/weaknesses and offers tech selection tips. Part 3 provides a detailed overview of each module and an analyst summary.

Here’s why Sievo Matters:

To the market — Sievo is a staple in the procurement spend analysis space; its technology is reliable, and its product has been available in some capacity for over 20 years.

To customers — Sievo’s customers benefit from not just its extensive spend analytics knowledge but also from its emissions analytics, ESG analytics and direct materials forecasting and benchmarking.

To potential buyers — Sievo has deep data management and analytics services capabilities, which extend the solutions value proposition to potential buyers beyond basic analytics.