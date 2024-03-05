Spend Matters releases the Spring 2024 SolutionMap Insider featuring 79 procurement technology solutions

Today Spend Matters is delighted to announce the release of its Spring 2024 SolutionMap and TechMatch℠ procurement technology rankings, which include 79 procurement technology vendors.

Known as the most data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, SolutionMap Insider put these 79 procurement technology vendors through rigorous functionality and capability assessments via 500+ RFI requirements across 12 source-to-pay (S2P) categories, with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings.

Having been heavily involved with this cycle’s SolutionMap, the Spend Matters analyst team noted:

“In parallel with the rapid rise in economic- and geopolitical-related risk in 2023, the procurement technology market has accelerated its pace of innovation to keep up with customers’ needs. Our Spring 2024 SolutionMap results are testimony to how vendors are stepping up to the challenges of a volatile business environment. They are investing in new capabilities, especially in AI/GenAI, as well as partnerships. As we have witnessed in the live demonstrations across the 79 vendors this cycle, of both established vendors and impressive new entrants, major advancements are being made in the S2P technology space, with a specific focus on Intake, Orchestration and TPRM. Look out for Spend Matters dedicated coverage of those over the next few months.”

SolutionMap data covers both new and established vendors, and two factors inform the comparisons made within the dataset: technical capability (gathered via a rigorous ‘Request for Information’ or RFI process) and customer ratings. Data is refreshed every 6-9 months.

Highlights this SolutionMap Insider cycle

Five new vendors were added to SolutionMap this cycle:

e-Procurement: Precoro

Expense Management: Brex

Contract Lifecycle Management: CobbleStone, Gatekeeper

Sourcing and Sourcing Optimization: Archlet

Three existing vendors now participate in additional modules:

Vendors and their categories

Below you’ll find a grid listing participating SolutionMap vendors by technology module. To view these vendors by their market ranking (best fit for SME, Mid or Large buying organizations) as well as vendor demographics (including geographic reach, customer sample, top industries and pricing model), visit the freely accessible SolutionMap Insider app here.

And we are delighted to announce that we will be including a new module in SolutionMap for the next cycle: Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM).

If you’re new to SolutionMap, here are the basics

SolutionMap launched in 2017 and is published twice annually. Since then, many procurement professionals have subscribed to Spend Matters Insider and TechMatch℠ to gain access to deeper data cuts and vendor intelligence to drive procurement technology selection decisions.

Spend Matters website and Insider technology comparison tool allow solution providers, practitioners, consultants and investors to directly compare vendor feature/function and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, allowing for the most informed technology decision making.

Read more about SolutionMap methodology and code of ethics.

Read about Insider membership which gives deep insights informed by more than 10 years of independent, zero pay-to-play, brutally honest coverage of vendors, market developments, M&A activity and trends.

Thanks to everyone who participated, read or used SolutionMap, we’re thrilled to get another successful release out.