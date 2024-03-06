Meet AI in Risk Management

Adobe Stock

Artificial intelligence (AI) comes in many forms and despite being a consistent ‘hot topic’ for well over a decade now, continues to grow and evolve each year in the procurement industry.

In this series of articles, we explore the current state of AI in procurement technology. Today we cover the Risk Management market. We give an overview of its capabilities, a high-level market outline and an introduction to the emerging field of GenAI.

The high-level market overview utilizes data from a recent Spend Matters vendor survey. The respondents of the survey can be found below:

Providers that answered our survey are:

Acquire Insights, Agiloft, Airbase, apexanalytix, Archlet AG, Arkestro, askLio, Basware, CategoryAI Inc., Certa, Corcentric, Coupa, Creactives SpA, Deployed, ebidtopay, Evisort, Inc., Fairmarkit, Forestreet, GEP, Globality, Interos, Ivalua, LevaData, Malbek, Market Dojo, Mithra Ai Solutions, Opstream, Oracle, ORO Labs, Photon Commerce, Prevalent, Inc., ProcureVue, Requis Inc., Rosslyn, SAP, Sievo, Simfoni, Sirion, SpendHQ, Spendkey Limited, Spendscape by McKinsey, Suplari, Tradeshift, Vroozi, Yooz, Zapro AI.

Providers that provided input on AI in risk management are:

Airbase, apexanalytix, Arkestro, CategoryAI Inc., Coupa, ebidtopay, Forestreet, GEP, Interos, Prevalent, Inc., SAP, Sievo, Spendkey Limited, Yooz