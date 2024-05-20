Agiloft: Vendor Analysis — Contract lifecycle management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an update on Agiloft and its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution. We last covered Agiloft in 2020, and the provider has since continued to build advanced functionalities to appeal to large organizations.

Agiloft’s product updates have centered around AI, including recent generative AI releases. Overall, the provider has cemented its position as a best-of-breed provider that can compete against any CLM provider on the basis of solution depth, with a comparative advantage in configurability.

This Vendor Analysis Update explores the concept behind Agiloft. It also provides an overview of its platform, application and supporting services, a list of its competitors, user considerations and key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why Agiloft matters:

To the market — Agiloft offers end-to-end CLM capabilities in a no-code platform.

To potential buyers — Agiloft has improved its already configurable solution by adding more advanced, AI-based features to further increase efficiency.