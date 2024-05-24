A CPO’s first 100 days: What to focus on and how to build a plan of attack

Pixabay

In 2014 Spend Matters published this post from Jeff Amsel, who was working with The Hackett Group at the time and now serves as a consultant. Ten years later his advice is still sound.

As a member of senior management, we are expected to hit the ground running and show how we are driving change for the company. CPOs typically report to a C-Level member of the executive team, and being prepared before you arrive is critical. Many of us have our own beliefs for how to measure success, but I would argue that there are some fundamentals involving people, process, data and technology to exceed in our role and achieve company goals.