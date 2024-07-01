ProcureVue: Vendor Analysis — Spend Analytics solution overview, roadmap, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

Pixabay

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of ProcureVue and its solution for spend analytics.

It is common for the data held by Procurement (and indeed the business) to become so large and so messy that it is no longer possible to manage it in-house, whether because of time or software constraints.

This is where the many vendors like ProcureVue in the procurement space that are designed to tackle this problem come in. ProcureVue was created to quickly cleanse and organize data in an efficient way. Its team of expert consultants uses that cleaned data to glean AI-based analytics and create customer-specific action plans.

This Vendor Analysis explores the concept behind ProcureVue: the platform, application and supporting services of the vendor; it also provides a verified customer reference analysis, a competitive market analysis and key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why ProcureVue Matters:

To the market — ProcureVue specializes in processing messy data quickly and creating actionable insights. It can process both direct and indirect spend granularly down to the individual transaction level.

To potential buyers — ProcureVue’s analytics is particularly granular and built to be useful for direct materials and category managers in addition to functions looking for broader spend analytics.