Rosslyn: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Spend analytics solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Rosslyn and its solution for spend analytics.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, procurement is no longer just about purchasing goods and services. It’s about strategically managing resources, optimizing supply chains and driving organizational value. As procurement's role becomes more complex, the need for advanced tools to manage and analyze spending increases. Enter spend analytics solutions — a game changer for modern procurement teams.

Spend analytics solutions are designed to provide deep insights into an organization’s spending patterns, offering a comprehensive view of expenditures across various categories, suppliers and geographies. They transform raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling businesses to make informed decisions, uncover savings opportunities and mitigate risks.

Rosslyn provides one such solution. Rosslyn has been a player in the spend analytics space since 2004, and it is one of the only publicly traded companies in the space. Rosslyn excels at providing core spend analytics capabilities and strong services alongside DIY tools.

Part 1 of this vendor analysis provides a detailed overview of each module and includes an analyst summary. In part 2, we provide more details on the strengths and opportunities of the solution, an overview of the competitive landscape and selection tips.