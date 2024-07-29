Airbase: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Procure-to-Pay solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Airbase and its solution for AP automation, corporate card and expense reimbursement solutions.

Since we last covered Airbase in 2021, the vendor has grown immensely, including the release of a guided procurement solution last year. Airbase is an all-in-one spend management platform that primarily targets the US mid-market with its solutions for AP automation, expense management, corporate cards and guided procurement.

Part 1 of this update provides a detailed overview of each module and includes an analyst summary. Part 2 covers the solution's strengths and opportunities, reviews its competitive landscape and lists points potential users should consider.

This Vendor Analysis also explores:

The concept behind Airbase and the pain points it addresses.

The platform, application and supporting services Airbase delivers.

Verified customer reference analysis of how the solution is actually working in the field.

Competitive market analysis within Airbase’s addressed market segments and its top competitors.

Overall analyst assessment of Airbase and its solution to meet market needs.

Here’s why Airbase Matters:

To the market — Airbase stands out in the market by offering a single-source-of-truth solution for spend management needs, including AP automation, expense management, corporate cards and guided procurement.

To potential buyers — Its platform simplifies the process of purchasing, invoicing, payments and reimbursements, making it an ideal choice for mid-market businesses looking to streamline their financial operations.