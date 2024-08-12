Graphite Connect: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Supplier management solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision

Pixabay

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Graphite Connect and its solution for supplier management.

Part 2 of this Spend Matters Vendor Analysis will focus on the strengths and opportunities of Graphite Connect’s supplier management solution, present customer comments and list the elements to consider when looking at Graphite Connect as a potential solution provider.

Networks are nothing new in the procurement technology space, but the focus of most networks so far has been primarily on transactions — connecting trading partners in a many-to-many network to facilitate the exchange of purchase orders and invoices. However, true collaboration within business networks goes beyond transactional efficiency to involve deeper engagement, strategic partnerships and value creation for all parties involved.

Graphite Connect aims to achieve this with its solution built on a network model where suppliers enter and maintain their information once and can share it with all buyers in the network.

Here’s why we think that Graphite Connect Matters:

To the market — Graphite Connect is a supplier management solution which enables suppliers to enter and maintain their information once and share it with multiple buyers within a network that can use it as a golden record.

To potential buyers — Graphite Connect’s network-based supplier management platform represents an innovative evolution that streamlines supplier data management and enables greater transparency and collaboration between organizations and their suppliers.