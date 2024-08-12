Back to Hub
Graphite Connect: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — Supplier management product-level strengths and opportunities, voice of the customer, competitors and market analysis, user considerations, analyst commentary and summary
08/12/2024
Adobe Stock
Part 1 of this Vendor Analysis provides a history and overview of Graphite Connect’s supplier management solution and gives the solution’s roadmap/vision.
Part 2 focuses on the strengths and opportunities of Graphite Connect’s solution. It also looks at the voice of the customer and the elements to consider when looking at Graphite Connect as a potential solution provider.
