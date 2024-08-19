Back to Hub

True ValueHub: Vendor Analysis — Cost analytics solution overview, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

08/19/2024 By

SOURCING
Modules
Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis gives an overview of True ValueHub, a costing solution built to enable companies to unlock incremental savings beyond what traditional methods and levers like e-sourcing, aggregation and low-cost country sourcing deliver.

True ValueHub is a costing solution for direct materials that takes a very analytical approach to the process of identifying opportunities based on a material’s characteristics and suppliers’ capabilities. The company goes beyond traditional costing approaches through a network where suppliers maintain rich information on their cost structures (SG&A, machine rates, etc.) to provide deep and accurate insights and auto-costing that can be used on the buyer side to influence design decisions and on the supplier side to attract and develop business.

This Vendor Analysis provides an overview of True ValueHub, a look at the competitive landscape, considerations for why you may choose the solution and an analyst summary.

Here’s why True ValueHub matters:

To the market — True ValueHub offers deep parts analysis (price/cost-focused) for direct materials using AI and deep supplier insights.

To potential buyers — True ValueHub can save category managers and buyers significant time and money by identifying new opportunities based on a deep analysis of costs and drivers.

This article requires a paid membership that has access to Sourcing.
Please log in or create an account to view this article
Register Login
Series
Vendor Analysis
aaaaaaaaa
Related Articles
FEATURED COMPANY

True ValueHub

Learn More

Related Reading

AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P Risk S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS
Autogmentation Part 5: A detailed examination of GenAI features in procurement tech 10/28/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P EPRO P2P
Ivalua: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — P2P solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision 10/07/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P EPRO P2P
Ivalua: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — P2P solution product-level strengths and opportunities, competitors and market analysis, voice of the customer, user considerations, analyst commentary and summary 10/07/2024
Learn More