True ValueHub: Vendor Analysis — Cost analytics solution overview, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis gives an overview of True ValueHub, a costing solution built to enable companies to unlock incremental savings beyond what traditional methods and levers like e-sourcing, aggregation and low-cost country sourcing deliver.

True ValueHub is a costing solution for direct materials that takes a very analytical approach to the process of identifying opportunities based on a material’s characteristics and suppliers’ capabilities. The company goes beyond traditional costing approaches through a network where suppliers maintain rich information on their cost structures (SG&A, machine rates, etc.) to provide deep and accurate insights and auto-costing that can be used on the buyer side to influence design decisions and on the supplier side to attract and develop business.

This Vendor Analysis provides an overview of True ValueHub, a look at the competitive landscape, considerations for why you may choose the solution and an analyst summary.

Here’s why True ValueHub matters:

To the market — True ValueHub offers deep parts analysis (price/cost-focused) for direct materials using AI and deep supplier insights.

To potential buyers — True ValueHub can save category managers and buyers significant time and money by identifying new opportunities based on a deep analysis of costs and drivers.