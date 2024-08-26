IntelAgree: Vendor Analysis — Contract lifecycle management solution overview, roadmap, user considerations, analyst summary

Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of IntelAgree and its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution. The provider offers end-to-end CLM capabilities and increasingly arises in conversations with practitioners at mid-market firms or large enterprises that are considering a CLM solution.

IntelAgree focuses on using AI (including generative AI) to address contract management pain points. With the tool, users in legal, procurement, sales and finance departments can all collaborate and effectively manage contracts both pre- and post-signature.

This Vendor Analysis also explores the concept behind IntelAgree, the platform, application and supporting services that IntelAgree delivers, and provides a list of IntelAgree’s competitors, considerations for potential users and gives key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why IntelAgree matters:

To the market — IntelAgree offers end-to-end CLM capabilities with over 2,000 standard and custom machine learning models, as well as a no-code UI.

To potential buyers — IntelAgree offers pre-built integrations with a number of common tools and is an ideal fit for mid-market or large enterprise organizations that lack effective contract management processes.